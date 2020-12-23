Pennington County tops state for number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

One Pennington County resident was among the eight COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The eight deaths bring the total to 1,389 with 443 in December. Pennington County has lost 124 residents with 47 of those coming in December.

The deaths included two women and six men. Six were over 80, one was in their 70s and one in their 60s.

The other deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Brown, Grant, Haakon, Harding and Lincoln counties. It was the first COVID-19 death reported for a Harding County resident. Only Jones and Hyde counties haven't reported any deaths during the pandemic.

The state reported 531 new cases on 1,528 people tested Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 96,040 with 7,315 of those cases still considered active - a decrease of 313 from Tuesday. There are 337 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 70 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 66 patients being treated in hospitals with 15 in ICU and eight on ventilators.

