Pennington County tops state for number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

One Pennington County resident was among the eight COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
The eight deaths bring the total to 1,389 with 443 in December. Pennington County has lost 124 residents with 47 of those coming in December.
The deaths included two women and six men. Six were over 80, one was in their 70s and one in their 60s.
The other deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Brown, Grant, Haakon, Harding and Lincoln counties. It was the first COVID-19 death reported for a Harding County resident. Only Jones and Hyde counties haven't reported any deaths during the pandemic.
The state reported 531 new cases on 1,528 people tested Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 96,040 with 7,315 of those cases still considered active - a decrease of 313 from Tuesday. There are 337 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 70 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 66 patients being treated in hospitals with 15 in ICU and eight on ventilators.
Pennington County reported the highest number of new infections Wednesday with 115. Minnehaha County had 109. Pennington County has reported 10,728 cases of coronavirus during the pandemic with 1,030 of those still active - an increase of 34 since Tuesday's report.
Meade County reported 20 positive tests Wednesday and Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each had nine. There were three new infections in Butte County and Custer County reported one. Fall River County reported no new infections Wednesday.
Lincoln County had 46 residents test positive and Codington County had 21. There were 18 new infections in Brown County and 17 in Yankton. Roberts County added 15 positive tests and Union County reported 14.
Ten new cases were reported in Brookings County with nine in Perkins, eight in Kingsbury and seven in Bon Homme. Six new infections were reported in Beadle, Davison and Hughes counties and there were five in Aurora, Douglas, Lake and Tripp counties.
Bennett, Clay, Edmunds, and Walworth counties each reported four new infections and Charles Mix, Dewey, Faulk, Haakon, Hamlin, McCook and Todd counties each reported three.
Two new cases were reported in Day, Lyman, Marshall, Mellette, Spink, Stanley and Turner counties and one in Brule, Corson, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, Moody, Potter and Sanborn counties.
There were 84 children under 19 who tested positive on Wednesday's daily report and 76 people in their 20s. There were 59 residents over 70 who tested positive.