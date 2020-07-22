Pennington County woman becomes state's 119th COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pennington County woman in her 50s became the twenty-fourth person from the county to die from COVID-19 illness according to Wednesday's South Dakota Department of Health Report.

Pennington County added six new cases of coronavirus on 67 tests Wednesday. However, active cases dropped by 17 to 143. Meade County added one new case on nine tests. Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer, Fall River and Lawrence counties all reported no new cases on 28 total tests from those five counties.

The state reported 58 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday on 1,213 tests. That brings the total positive tests to 8,077. The number of active cases in the state dropped below 800 to a total of 799. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illness across the state dropped six to 56. Eight of those are in the Monument Health system.

Minnehaha County reported 18 new cases Wednesday and Lincoln County added nine. Lake County added six new cases and Beadle County reported three. Brookings, Davison and Dewey counties added two new cases and Aurora, Brown, Buffalo, Clay, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall and Todd counties all reported one new case.