Pennington, Lawrence, Meade counties have a total of 106 new COVID cases of 323 in state

Pennington County continued to lead a statewide outbreak of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's Friday report.
The county was responsible for 73 of 323 new positive COVID-19 tests. There have been 12,194 cases in South Dakota, and 2,182 are active infections — up 182 from Thursday.
The state reported on 1,657 tests on Friday — 217 were in Pennington County (33.6% positive). Pennington County has had a total of 1,289 infections and 345 are considered active. On Aug. 1, there were 109 active infections in the county. On Aug. 15, there were 110.
Lawrence County saw 19 new positives on 36 tests and Meade County had 14 new cases on 40 tests. Custer County reported six new cases out of seven tests and Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties each added three new cases.
Fall River County reported no new cases Friday, but the daily report showed that one of the three new deaths reported was from there. The other deaths were in Clay and Hughes counties. There have been 165 people in South Dakota who died of COVID-19 illnesses. The deaths reported Friday were one woman and two men. One death was a person in their 30s, one in their 50s and one was a person over 80.
There are now 80 people hospitalized across the state — up five since Thursday. Twenty-three are in the Monument Health system.
Minnehaha County reported 51 new cases and Codington County reported 23 while Clay County had 22. Brown and Lincoln counties each added 14 cases and Beadle County reported eight. Yankton County added six cases and Union and Davison counties each added five new infections.
Brule, Brookings and Edmunds counties each reported four new infections and Lyman, McCook and Spink counties each added three. Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Lake and Moody counties each reported two new cases and Clark, Day, Dewey, Faulk, Haakon, Hamlin, Miner, Perkins, Sanborn, Todd and Walworth counties each had one new infection.
Of the 323 new cases, eight were children under 10 and 61 were in children between the ages 10-19. Another 98 of the new infections reported Friday were in people in their 20s. There were 34 new infections in people over 70.
Across universities in the state, South Dakota Mines has 14 cases among students and one staff member has tested positive. The school has quarantined 45 people. Black Hills State has 11 cases among students and 49 people isolated. The University of South Dakota has 129 cases among students and four staff members have tested positive. There are 493 quarantined people there. South Dakota State has 57 infected students and 183 isolated. Northern has 11 students who have tested positive and 33 are quarantined. Dakota State has two positive cases in students and 26 quarantined.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been associated with 88 cases in South Dakota and the Journal has found 117 cases among out-of-state residents related to the rally:
Minnesota: 44
North Dakota: 21
- Colorado: 20
Wyoming: 10
Nebraska: 7
Montana: 6
New Hampshire: 6
Wisconsin: 2
Washington: 1
