Pennington, Lawrence, Meade counties have a total of 106 new COVID cases of 323 in state

Pennington County continued to lead a statewide outbreak of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's Friday report.

The county was responsible for 73 of 323 new positive COVID-19 tests. There have been 12,194 cases in South Dakota, and 2,182 are active infections — up 182 from Thursday.

The state reported on 1,657 tests on Friday — 217 were in Pennington County (33.6% positive). Pennington County has had a total of 1,289 infections and 345 are considered active. On Aug. 1, there were 109 active infections in the county. On Aug. 15, there were 110.

Lawrence County saw 19 new positives on 36 tests and Meade County had 14 new cases on 40 tests. Custer County reported six new cases out of seven tests and Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties each added three new cases.

Fall River County reported no new cases Friday, but the daily report showed that one of the three new deaths reported was from there. The other deaths were in Clay and Hughes counties. There have been 165 people in South Dakota who died of COVID-19 illnesses. The deaths reported Friday were one woman and two men. One death was a person in their 30s, one in their 50s and one was a person over 80.