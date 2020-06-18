Pine Ridge IHS earns back its accreditation after more than two years without Medicare access

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pine Ridge Indian Health Services hospital announced its new accreditation Thursday by the Joint Commission, achieving its “deemed” accreditation status after losing its accreditation in late 2017.

A survey team from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conducted a survey on the hospital’s conditions in December and found the hospital “100 percent compliant,” said James Driving Hawk, IHS Great Plains Area Director.

The next step towards accreditation was a full survey by the Joint Commission, which was conducted virtually in May. The hospital received full accreditation from the commission. That report went to CMS, and last week, the Pine Ridge hospital received its accreditation status.

The new status was met with Medicare hospital program requirements, and the Pine Ridge IHS hospital entered into a new Medicare Provider Agreement with CMS, and may now bill Medicare for services.

The more than two years the hospital didn’t have the accreditation “had no impact on the services we provided to the community there,” Driving Hawk said.