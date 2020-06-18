Pine Ridge IHS earns back its accreditation after more than two years without Medicare access

The Pine Ridge Indian Health Services hospital announced its new accreditation Thursday by the Joint Commission, achieving its “deemed” accreditation status after losing its accreditation in late 2017.
A survey team from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conducted a survey on the hospital’s conditions in December and found the hospital “100 percent compliant,” said James Driving Hawk, IHS Great Plains Area Director.
The next step towards accreditation was a full survey by the Joint Commission, which was conducted virtually in May. The hospital received full accreditation from the commission. That report went to CMS, and last week, the Pine Ridge hospital received its accreditation status.
The new status was met with Medicare hospital program requirements, and the Pine Ridge IHS hospital entered into a new Medicare Provider Agreement with CMS, and may now bill Medicare for services.
The more than two years the hospital didn’t have the accreditation “had no impact on the services we provided to the community there,” Driving Hawk said.
“Going forward, all of our business that we have with our patients are able to be fully reimbursed. The hospitals will receive that additional revenue, and then we take that revenue and invest it back into the facility and to services,” he added.
Medicare and Medicaid payments to the hospital were first cut off in Nov. 2017 when a patient died the day after being brought to the hospital’s emergency department, which led CMS to place the facility on “immediate jeopardy” status, indicating a likelihood of imminent injury, serious harm, death or impairment to patients.
CMS found that the hospital inaccurately assessed the patient’s Emergency Severity Index level, and issued a notice days later that the hospital’s participation in the federal Medicare program would end Nov. 18, 2017 so the hospital could no longer bill Medicare for services.
The Pine Ridge hospital, which serves more than 17,000 patients, had suffered from negative inspection findings in the past. It remained open, but the loss of certification hurt the chronically under-funded hospital which relied on Medicare and Medicaid to make up for budget shortfalls.
Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe on the Pine Ridge Reservation are provided with health care by the federal government pursuant to longstanding treaties and court decisions. The IHS has funding from Congress to provide that care, but the IHS obtains additional funding by enrolling qualifying Native American patients in Medicare and Medicaid.
Medicare is a federal health-care insurance program for people ages 65 and over and for the disabled. Medicaid is a federal-state program that helps pay for health care for the needy, aged, blind and disabled, and for low-income families with children.
