Pine Ridge may vote to issue lockdown as COVID-19 cases increase

The Oglala Sioux Tribe COVID-19 response task force will recommend a seven-day reservation-wide lockdown to the Pine Ridge Reservation's Law & Order Committee when the committee meets Wednesday.

This recommendation follows Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health in which the state surged past 6,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in history.

The task force sent a PSA to residents encouraging them to finalize any preparations in case of a lockdown and to "make sure that you have all your essentials." The lockdown would start Thursday at 6 p.m. if the committee moves forward with the recommendation.

The COVID-19 response task force would let citizens know of the details after the meeting Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

