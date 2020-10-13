Pine Ridge may vote to issue lockdown as COVID-19 cases increase

The Oglala Sioux Tribe COVID-19 response task force will recommend a seven-day reservation-wide lockdown to the Pine Ridge Reservation's Law & Order Committee when the committee meets Wednesday.
This recommendation follows Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health in which the state surged past 6,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in history.
The task force sent a PSA to residents encouraging them to finalize any preparations in case of a lockdown and to "make sure that you have all your essentials." The lockdown would start Thursday at 6 p.m. if the committee moves forward with the recommendation.
The COVID-19 response task force would let citizens know of the details after the meeting Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
