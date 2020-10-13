 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pine Ridge may vote to issue lockdown as COVID-19 cases increase
alert top story

Pine Ridge may vote to issue lockdown as COVID-19 cases increase

{{featured_button_text}}
100119-nws-vaping

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. 

The Oglala Sioux Tribe COVID-19 response task force will recommend a seven-day reservation-wide lockdown to the Pine Ridge Reservation's Law & Order Committee when the committee meets Wednesday.

This recommendation follows Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health in which the state surged past 6,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in history.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The task force sent a PSA to residents encouraging them to finalize any preparations in case of a lockdown and to "make sure that you have all your essentials." The lockdown would start Thursday at 6 p.m. if the committee moves forward with the recommendation.

The COVID-19 response task force would let citizens know of the details after the meeting Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News