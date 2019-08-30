An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday for Lila and Arlen Bratager, who were last seen Thursday in Rapid City.
Lila, 77, has strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs 185 pounds. Her husband, Arlen, 86, is 5’9”, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Lila was driving a purple PT Cruiser with South Dakota license plates 2A4900 with airbrushed dragonflies on both sides of the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The last contact with the couple was a phone call about 6 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 605-394-2151.