Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mitchell business

PIERRE | State health officials announced Monday that an employee at Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on Saturday, May 2, from 5 pm-11 pm.
Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified date should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.
- Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.
If you develop symptoms:
- Call your health care provider immediately.
- Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
- Avoid contact with other people.
- Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
