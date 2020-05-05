Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mitchell business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE | State health officials announced Monday that an employee at Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on Saturday, May 2, from 5 pm-11 pm.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified date should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.