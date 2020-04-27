Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Health officials announced Sunday, April 26, that an employee at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

The employee worked during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Thursday, April 16 — 8 am–5 pm

Friday, April 17 — 8 am–5 pm

Saturday, April 18 — 9 am–4 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to: