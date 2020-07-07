Potential COVID-19 exposure in Gary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials announced Tuesday that an individual who attended a street dance in Gary, west of the Minnesota border, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus from 10 p.m. July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to: