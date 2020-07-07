You are the owner of this article.
Potential COVID-19 exposure in Gary

date 2020-07-07

State health officials announced Tuesday that an individual who attended a street dance in Gary, west of the Minnesota border, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus from 10 p.m. July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. 

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms. 

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure. 

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately.
  • Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in health care facilities.
  • Avoid contact with other people.
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

Concerned about COVID-19?

