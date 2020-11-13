Prairie Berry, Miner Brewing add igloos to winter menu

Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company want guests in the Black Hills to enjoy their favorite cold beverage from the comfort of a warm igloo in a winter wonderland.

Yes, igloos. The brewers recently installed five igloos on their concert lawn to keep guests toasty through the winter months.

Brand and marketing manager Shanna Hockert said the staff have been looking into installing igloos for a couple years after taking inspiration from other breweries, like Hop Lot Brewing Company in Michigan, which is famous for its igloos. COVID-19 sped up the igloo installation this year, she said.

“Guests have told us it’s like being in your own personal snow globe,” Hockert said.

Brewers purchased the igloos from a company called Garden Igloo. From there, the only assembly required was to create the platforms the igloos sit on. Hockert said those interested in recreating the igloo experience in their own backyard could order one from the website for upwards of $1,000.

