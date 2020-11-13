Prairie Berry, Miner Brewing add igloos to winter menu

Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company want guests in the Black Hills to enjoy their favorite cold beverage from the comfort of a warm igloo in a winter wonderland.
Yes, igloos. The brewers recently installed five igloos on their concert lawn to keep guests toasty through the winter months.
Brand and marketing manager Shanna Hockert said the staff have been looking into installing igloos for a couple years after taking inspiration from other breweries, like Hop Lot Brewing Company in Michigan, which is famous for its igloos. COVID-19 sped up the igloo installation this year, she said.
“Guests have told us it’s like being in your own personal snow globe,” Hockert said.
Brewers purchased the igloos from a company called Garden Igloo. From there, the only assembly required was to create the platforms the igloos sit on. Hockert said those interested in recreating the igloo experience in their own backyard could order one from the website for upwards of $1,000.
Support Local Journalism
The igloos stay warm through the greenhouse effect, as sun filters through the plastic covering, Hockert said. Each igloo also has its own heater that guests can use as they wish to keep the temperature 30 degrees warmer than the outdoor temperature.
“We encourage people to dress for the weather,” Hockert said. She encourages guests to bring their own blanket, or to purchase blankets at Miner or Prairie Berry.
Igloos seat six adults, but children are also welcome. Pets can be on leashes in igloo areas, but not in the igloo itself. No smoking is allowed inside the igloos.
Guests interested in the igloo experience can make reservations by calling 877-226-9453 or in-person at the taproom. Reservations are for an hour and a half to give staff time to clean between guests, but Hockert said parties could book back-to-back reservations if they’re available.
Guests can check in at the brewery upon arrival. There’s no table service, so guests can order drinks at Prairie Berry or Miner. Guests can also order food from either location and staff will bring it out to the igloo, Hockert said.
Reservation pricing is as follows:
Weekday pricing: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, must reserve with staff, no charge.
Weekday pricing: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only. $20 for 1.5 hours.
Weekend pricing: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only. $25 per 1.5 hours.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!