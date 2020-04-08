Pregnancy during a pandemic: Moms re-evaluating plans, considering home births

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NaTasha Carman has two kids and a third on the way, due in July. But Carman said this time is different for her. She is pregnant during a global pandemic.

“I thought this would be over by (July), but I don’t feel that way anymore. Now that’s our peak time,” Carman said. “I’m still just afraid. I want real medicine, and it sucks that there could be a virus around.”

Carman, the owner of The Cave Collective in Rapid City who worked as a nurse in the dialysis unit at Monument Health until September, said she has many family members and friends who tell her to consider a home birth, as more hospitals around the world and in the U.S. have stopped allowing spouses or family members to be with a mother during labor and delivery.

“Being a nurse and being in multiple births that have gone wrong and have had to go to C-sections and NICU, I’m afraid to do that,” she said.

Health care changes

Right now, Carman gets her prenatal care at Monument Health in Rapid City and plans to go into labor and delivery there, where they still allow mothers to have one support person in the delivery room with them.