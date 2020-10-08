President Trump backs Gov. Noem's handling of COVID-19 in South Dakota

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

Trump, who is recovering from COVID-19, retweeted a clip of the Republican governor's speech to the state Legislature on Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address. Noem, who has carved out a national following among conservatives, is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week.

“Great job South Dakota!” the president tweeted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates, telling lawmakers during a special session that she has done a good job in handling the pandemic.

Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one, despite a surge in cases in South Dakota, On Wednesday it had the highest positivity rate of any state over the past 14 days, at 23.35%, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. By comparison, the national average rate over the 14 days that ended Monday was 4.7%.