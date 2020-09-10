Promoting masks and social distancing isn’t against Noem’s leadership, health secretary says

South Dakota is considered in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases and the second-highest rate for case growth and test positivity in the country, according to the latest document prepared for governors by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The task force also recommends that the state should “aggressively” promote social distancing and face masks statewide.
South Dakota Department of Health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said her department has always been “very clear” on promoting social distancing and wearing masks where social distancing can’t be maintained.
She said the current campaign from the DOH is “very much in line” with that recommendation.
When asked if Gov. Kristi Noem — who has appeared in large groups without social distancing, traveled outside the state and foregone masks — is following DOH recommendations on social distancing and mask wearing, Malsam-Rysdon said she would disagree with the question.
“We’re not doing this outside of (Noem’s) leadership, and in recognition of what those CDC guidelines are,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “As the Department of Health that works for Governor Noem, we are actively promoting that guidance.”
Malsam-Rysdon said she would ask reporters to continue to get the message out about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.
“It’s easy” for people to move away from those recommendations “because they can be irritating or frustrating,” Malsam-Rysdon said, “but we really need people to stick with this and continue to be mindful of what those recommendations are until we’re at a different point in this response.”
The White House Coronavirus Task Force also wrote in the document that the increasing case counts in South Dakota and “remarkably high” test positivity is “deeply concerning” in the context of insufficient testing levels in the state.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is constantly working on expanding testing, and said she’s confident the state will exceed its testing goal for September.
The document also reports that between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, on average, 16 patients with confirmed COVID-19 illness and 10 patients with suspected COVID-19 illness were newly admitted to hospitals in South Dakota each day. 84% of hospitals also reported new confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients each day during this period.
“Therefore, this may be an underestimate of the actual total number of COVID-related hospitalizations,” the document states. “Underreporting may lead to a lower allocation of critical supplies.”
Malsam-Rysdon said this bullet point is a “generality” and that she’s “very confident” in the state’s reporting mechanism for hospitalizations, noting the DOH reaches out to hospitals each day to add their latest hospital data to covid.sd.gov.
Thursday’s case updates
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four more South Dakotans Thursday, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 177.
The decedents were two men and two women, one of whom was in their 70s and the other three were in their 80s. They were from Bennett, Clay, Corson and Minnehaha counties.
The state health department also reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 35 in Pennington County.
1,701 Pennington County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, with 1,341 considered recovered and 327 active.
Statewide, the DOH has reported 15,834 cases, with 13,201 recoveries. 2,456 South Dakotans had an active case of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Among the active cases, 83 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. 1,120 state residents have been hospitalized for coronavirus since the pandemic first hit the state.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 125 state residents now have COVID-19 in connection to the Sturgis motorcycle rally. These cases were people who willingly told the DOH about their attendance — counted as 14 days prior to their illness onset — when health officials called for contact tracing purposes.
Clayton also said the report which links more than 250,000 nationwide COVID-19 cases to the Sturgis motorcycle rally is not reflective of the situation “on the ground,” and that other states and jurisdictions haven’t reported that volume of cases back to the DOH for contact tracing purposes.
Cases on college campuses
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active COVID-19 case counts as of noon Thursday:
South Dakota Mines: 15 students, 2 staff, 103 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 8 students, 2 staff, 28 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 65 students, 5 staff, 339 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 31 students, 3 staff, 178 quarantined
Dakota State University: 5 students, 0 staff, 36 quarantined
Northern State University: 42 students, 3 staff, 132 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
