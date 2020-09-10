Promoting masks and social distancing isn’t against Noem’s leadership, health secretary says

Malsam-Rysdon said she would ask reporters to continue to get the message out about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“It’s easy” for people to move away from those recommendations “because they can be irritating or frustrating,” Malsam-Rysdon said, “but we really need people to stick with this and continue to be mindful of what those recommendations are until we’re at a different point in this response.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force also wrote in the document that the increasing case counts in South Dakota and “remarkably high” test positivity is “deeply concerning” in the context of insufficient testing levels in the state.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is constantly working on expanding testing, and said she’s confident the state will exceed its testing goal for September.

The document also reports that between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, on average, 16 patients with confirmed COVID-19 illness and 10 patients with suspected COVID-19 illness were newly admitted to hospitals in South Dakota each day. 84% of hospitals also reported new confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients each day during this period.