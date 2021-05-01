Proposed uranium mine resumes permit process

Over the 16 years the project is proposed to last, the company will use over 52 million gallons of water. The project is anticipated to produce over 14 million pounds of uranium.

According to Powertech and Azarga, in situ uranium mining is environmentally friendly and has less impacts than other kinds of mining like open pit mining — there’s minimal surface disturbance, reduced water usage, aquifers’ water quality is restored, and there is no additional solid waste generated from the process.

Interveners in the project’s permit applications, however, oppose the mining project on the basis that it will destroy the water supply for the southwestern portion of the state, where water scarcity is already an issue. Fall River County’s biggest economic draw is agriculture, so having an ample water supply is important for community members who depend on farming or ranching.

Susan Henderson, a rancher from Edgemont and an intervener in the Powertech case, said the project won’t have any benefit to anyone in South Dakota and will “probably destroy” Fall River County. Henderson said no mining company has ever sufficiently restored an aquifer’s water quality after contaminating it and she does not have faith that Powertech would be the first.