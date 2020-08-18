Rally data: More inpatient days, fewer ER & urgent care visits at Monument Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Sturgis motorcycle rally, Monument Health saw more inpatient days than it saw for the two years prior during rally week, and less emergency room and urgent care visits.

Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, provided the following updated rally-related data to the Journal for Aug. 7 to Aug. 17:

There were a total of 310 inpatient days for rally-goers in the hospital system this year, compared to 278 days in 2018 and 217 in 2019.

Emergency room visits for rally-goers decreased in 2020, with 432 total visits from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16, compared to 501 visits in 2018 and 472 in 2019.

Urgent care visits from rally-goers decreased in 2020, with 174 total visits from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16, compared to 199 visits in 2018 and 193 in 2019.

Data showed that the busiest day for emergency room visits was Aug. 8 with 63 visits; the most inpatients together at once was Aug. 13 at 46; the busiest day for urgent care was Aug. 11 with 31 visits.

Monument Health was unable to provide an update of COVID-19 testing data for the span of the rally, and whether any positive cases arose from in-state residents or out-of-state rally-goers.

