Rally tax collections at $1.3 million, a 6% increase over 2019, state reports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tax collections at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are now at $1,343,348, a 6% increase compared to 2019, according to the Department of Revenue.

State sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $785,251. At this time last year, the department collected $733,312 in state sales tax. Other 2020 collections include $247,996 in the state tourism tax and $310,102 in municipal taxes.

“The Department of Revenue’s Business Tax Division looked for new ways to use technology that would make it easier for vendors,” Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said Tuesday in a press release. “For the first time, we added the ability to email a license card to a vendor and offer electronic filing and paying of sales tax for the Sturgis rally. Early numbers show that approximately 50% of vendors chose to file and pay electronically for the first payment day.”

The 2020 rally had 784 temporary vendors, while there were 1,006 in 2019.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $985,754 in tax from the 637 vendors. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Keystone, had 147 vendors and $357,594 in total tax collections.

Taxes collected at the 2020 rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0