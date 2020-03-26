Rapid City adds five portable toilets to parks; Legacy Commons facility stays closed

The City's Parks Division is adding five portable toilet locations, bringing the number to 11 now located along the bike path and in various park locations.
The portable toilet facilities will be sanitized daily by parks crews and will be serviced weekly by the provider. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns for the public and city maintenance employees, the Legacy Commons permanent facility will remain closed until further notice.
The new locations of portable toilet facilities:
- Memorial Park Bandshell
- West Memorial Park
- Canyon Lake Park West Restroom
- Founders Park
- Roosevelt Park
Existing location of portable toilet facilities:
- Braeburn Park
- Canyon Lake #3 Shelter
- Jackson Park Disc Golf
- Robbinsdale Park
- LaCroix Disc Golf
- Sioux Park Tennis Court area
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.