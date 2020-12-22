Rapid City Council approves $2.5 million project to make Dinosaur Park more accessible

The Rapid City Council voted Monday night for a plan to make Dinosaur Park more accessible.

The approval of the proposal authorizes the hiring of a consultant for design and construction documents for upgrading pedestrian routes, constructing safety features, and installing new and upgraded visitor amenities to Dinosaur Park. The project would go to bid in the fall of 2021.

The improvements were presented to the City’s Vision Committee in 2018 and were part of the package of items brought forward to the City Council and approved in early 2019 for Vision Fund allocations.

The projected $2.5 million project was approved for $1.6 million from the Vision Fund and would be combined with $900,000 from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project Fund.

“The project is long overdue,” Melissa Petersen, a landscape designer with the Parks and Recreation Department, said. “For people with mobility limitations, those pushing strollers and their loved ones, this park has been exclusionary. (We are) seeking to remedy this situation and hope to thereby increase the park’s visitor numbers and make the experience more meaningful to everyone.”

Dinosaur Park was constructed in 1936. Over the years, maintenance and renovations have been made to parking, pedestrian access, pavement and to the dinosaurs themselves. The vision for these latest improvements was set forth in the 2014 Dinosaur Park Master Plan and accepted for funding in the 2018-19 Vision Fund process.

