Rapid City scores low on LGBTQ+ inclusion index from advocacy group

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group and political lobbying organization, gave Rapid City a 19 score out of 100 for its policies inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.
The HRC’s municipal equality index (MEI) examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are to the LGBTQ+ people in those cities and towns.
Points are awarded based on non-discrimination laws in employment, housing and public accommodations; municipalities as an employer, with points for policies like non-discrimination in city employment and an inclusive workplace; municipal services; law enforcement, and the city leadership’s public position on equality.
The HRC has said it shouldn’t be legal to deny someone the right to work, rent a home or be served in a place of public accommodation because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The HRC ranks nine South Dakota towns, with Brookings earning a perfect rank (100), followed by scores in Sioux Falls (62), Vermillion (53), Watertown (29), Rapid City (19), Spearfish (19), Aberdeen (12), Mitchell (0) and Pierre (0).
Rapid City scored points in the municipal services category for its establishment of a Human Rights Commission and NDO enforcement by the commission, as well as points in the law enforcement category for reporting 2018 hate crimes statistics to the FBI.
The city missed out on points in both categories for not having an LGBTQ+ liaison in the city executive’s office and for not having an LGBTQ+ liaison or task force in the police department.
The city did not receive any points in three other categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
Spearfish received the same score as Rapid City at 19 but for different accomplishments. While the city does not have a human rights commission, it gained points for reporting 2018 hate crimes statistics to the FBI like Rapid City did. Spearfish also won points for non-discrimination in city employment.
Spearfish missed out on points in the non-discrimination laws, municipal services and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality categories.
