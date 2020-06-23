Rapid City to receive $17.5 million, Pennington County $7.5 million in COVID-19 relief

“The news couldn’t come at a better time,” Mayor Steve Allender said at the news conference. “We’re near a time when we’re going to transfer our emergency shelter that we set up. We have previously un-budgeted money allocated to keep that shelter running for the city and county.”

Allender said the city has incurred costs from the emergency shelter, law enforcement and EMS services and that “first responders’ time, efforts and budgets have been dominated by COVID and COVID-related issues.”

“Their service has really been dominated by COVID-19 and the effects of it, not only the illness but also some of the behavior and stress the community feels in a time like this,” he said.

City Council member Darla Drewe asked if there’s a plan for a statewide or city taskforce for COVID recovery. Noem said the state has not done that but it might be something to consider in the future.

Pennington County Commission Chair Deb Hadcock said many of the county’s facilities and election changes have incurred COVID-19 related costs. Hadcock said the county has worked with its communities during the pandemic, and the money will be “well-used” by them.