Rapid City to receive $17.5 million, Pennington County $7.5 million in COVID-19 relief

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday morning that Rapid City would receive $17.5 million and Pennington County $7.5 million from the state’s $200 million Local Government COVID Recovery Fund.
The $200 million comes from the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid from the CARES Act, which remains largely unspent.
Noem previously said that Congress has “tied our hands” with the funding because she hasn’t received flexibility to use CARES funding to make up for losses in tax revenue due to the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. She said Tuesday that she’s still hoping for that flexibility from the Treasury Department.
“Congress could add it to another bill that might be passed,” she said at a news conference at Rapid City Hall, noting she’s spoken with Rep. Dusty Johnson about adding it to legislation that would allow the state, cities and counties to use it to replace lost revenue.
She has said the budget through June 30 looks to be in good shape but a special legislative session may be called in August to reshape the state's budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Liza Clark, chief financial officer for the Bureau of Finance and Management, said the state and local governments must spend their CARES Act funding by Dec. 30.
Noem said she anticipates further resources coming forward for small businesses but that would require the input of the Legislature.
Local impacts
Noem said the allocations for cities and counties were determined by the U.S. Census and decisions on spending were not made by the state but according to guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Both cities and counties will have to submit reimbursement requests to the state to use the funding they’re eligible for. A link to submit guidance, as well as a FAQ page about the funding, is set up on covid.sd.gov.
“The news couldn’t come at a better time,” Mayor Steve Allender said at the news conference. “We’re near a time when we’re going to transfer our emergency shelter that we set up. We have previously un-budgeted money allocated to keep that shelter running for the city and county.”
Allender said the city has incurred costs from the emergency shelter, law enforcement and EMS services and that “first responders’ time, efforts and budgets have been dominated by COVID and COVID-related issues.”
“Their service has really been dominated by COVID-19 and the effects of it, not only the illness but also some of the behavior and stress the community feels in a time like this,” he said.
City Council member Darla Drewe asked if there’s a plan for a statewide or city taskforce for COVID recovery. Noem said the state has not done that but it might be something to consider in the future.
Pennington County Commission Chair Deb Hadcock said many of the county’s facilities and election changes have incurred COVID-19 related costs. Hadcock said the county has worked with its communities during the pandemic, and the money will be “well-used” by them.
Some of the funding can go towards local law enforcement salaries, Clark said, as they are COVID-related. Jails would only get funding if they deal with COVID-19 patients or inmates.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said the jail has dealt with COVID-19 directly as clients, inmates and staff have all contracted the coronavirus. Thom said he didn’t have an exact number of how many inmates or staff have had the virus, but it’s been a “handful.”
“It’s a direct impact on the county,” he said. “The staffing alone is a big expense. Probably the biggest expense in all of this is the staffing to cover that and the additional testing we’ve done and PPE and additional precautions we’re taking to mitigate spread in our facilities.”
Noem said mass-testing costs could be covered by the city and county money. Oyate Health Center said it plans to conduct at least two more mass-testing events in the future after 178 people were tested there Saturday.
Funding details
South Dakota’s counties will receive a combined $58,440,371. Minnehaha County will receive the largest compensation at $12.7 million, followed by Pennington County's $7.5 million. Other area counties received the following funding, according to documents found on covid.sd.gov:
- Butte: $688,937
- Custer: $592,688
- Fall River: $443,455
- Lawrence: $1,707,249
- Meade: $1,871,605
South Dakota’s towns and cities will receive a combined $141,559,629. Sioux Falls tops the list with $41 million in aid, followed by Rapid City’s $17.5 million. Other area cities received the following funding, according to documents found on covid.sd.gov:
Custer: $445,143
Deadwood: $292,316
Hill City: $233,310
Spearfish: $2,657,747
Sturgis: $1,564,897
Wall: $197,816
Fireworks update
When asked about any concerns about dry conditions for the July 3 fireworks event at Mount Rushmore that President Trump is expected to attend, Noem said she’s hoping for more rain.
“We have long established a go/no-go plan for the fireworks at Mount Rushmore,” she said, noting that plan is agreed upon by the National Park Service, Department of Interior, the National Weather Service, and environmental review processes from the last year-and-a-half.
“That’s not a decision that I would make or the state would make; it would be a decision that this group of folks that have been working on this project and safety and environmental concerns,” Noem said. “That day of the fireworks is when that decision would be made by all those people.”
