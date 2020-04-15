Rapid Creek 'endangered' by gold mining, conservation group says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid Creek has been named as the seventh-most endangered river by American Rivers, a conservation group in Washington, D.C., said as recent mining and exploration increases in the Black Hills.

Other endangered rivers include the Upper Mississippi, Lower Missouri, Big Sunflower, Puyallup, South Fork Salmon and Menominee Rivers, respectively.

Rapid Creek runs 86 miles, winding east into Pactola Reservoir, through Rapid City and joining the Cheyenne River, a tributary of the Missouri River.

The river supplies drinking water for nearly 90,000 people in the Rapid City area, including Ellsworth Air Force Base and Box Elder.

American Rivers cites in its report that mining poses a threat to the clean water, as well as sacred sites. The organization called on the U.S. Forest Service to complete Environmental Impact Statements on proposed mining projects and to consult with 16 tribal nations about the sanctity of the creek.

“Mining could devastate Rapid Creek’s clean water, fish and wildlife and sacred cultural sites," said Chris Williams, senior vice president for conservation at American Rivers in a release. "The Forest Service must seriously consider these risks and listen to the tribal nations who have cared for the Black Hills since time immemorial.”