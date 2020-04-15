Rapid Creek 'endangered' by gold mining, conservation group says

Rapid Creek has been named as the seventh-most endangered river by American Rivers, a conservation group in Washington, D.C., said as recent mining and exploration increases in the Black Hills.
Other endangered rivers include the Upper Mississippi, Lower Missouri, Big Sunflower, Puyallup, South Fork Salmon and Menominee Rivers, respectively.
Rapid Creek runs 86 miles, winding east into Pactola Reservoir, through Rapid City and joining the Cheyenne River, a tributary of the Missouri River.
The river supplies drinking water for nearly 90,000 people in the Rapid City area, including Ellsworth Air Force Base and Box Elder.
American Rivers cites in its report that mining poses a threat to the clean water, as well as sacred sites. The organization called on the U.S. Forest Service to complete Environmental Impact Statements on proposed mining projects and to consult with 16 tribal nations about the sanctity of the creek.
“Mining could devastate Rapid Creek’s clean water, fish and wildlife and sacred cultural sites," said Chris Williams, senior vice president for conservation at American Rivers in a release. "The Forest Service must seriously consider these risks and listen to the tribal nations who have cared for the Black Hills since time immemorial.”
Four companies are applying to search for gold in the Black Hills, two of which are aiming for the Rapid Creek watershed: Mineral Mountain Resources and F3 Gold.
Large-scale gold mining threatens Oceti Sakowin (Great Sioux Nation) homelands towards the south end of the Rapid Creek watershed. Mining there also threatens treaty territory and present-day reservation lands as well as rural and ranching communities.
Mineral Mountain Resources has mining claims on over 7,500 acres and is drilling on private land near Pe' Sla, a major cultural site of the Lakota people. F3 Gold has 2,485 mining claims and wants to explore above the inlet to Pactola Reservoir and its claims extend into the lake.
American Rivers states that a mining spill, which could include cyanide, arsenic or other heavy metals, could pollute Rapid Creek and its aquifer.
"Water is life. Mining for gold poses a serious threat to our sacred water from Rapid Creek," said A. Gay Kingman, executive director of the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Association. "Our drinking water, our environment, our land and the health of hundreds of people are at stake."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!