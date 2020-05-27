RapidRide suspends operations for two weeks after third driver contracts COVID-19

City officials announced Wednesday that the Rapid Transit System will suspend operations for two weeks, effective Saturday, after a third driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes after the city announced a second driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and after the first driver was announced by the state on May 16. In both cases, the city previously maintained it would not suspend public transit operations.
Both RapidRide, which operates six bus routes, and Dial-a-Ride, a service for local residents with disabilities, will suspend operations. City officials say the suspension will allow time to clean the buses and facilities, including the Milo Barber Transportation Center and the RTS bus barn on Centre Street.
The two-week suspension will also allow other drivers and passengers the time to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms. Buses will also be evaluated for safety measures, like physical barriers, during the suspension.
Drivers will continue to be paid as a requirement of the CARES Act, city officials said, but Darrell Shoemaker, city communications coordinator, said Tuesday that the drivers would not receive any type of extra hazard pay.
RTS officials say the third driver wore a face mask during his shifts. All drivers are required to wear masks, they said Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Allender said there’s “minimal or no interaction” between the RTS drivers and passengers, and said the drivers have had little or no contact with each other and likely contracted COVID-19 at home or at work from passengers.
The driver’s last shift was Thursday, May 21. His symptoms began that Friday, city officials said, noting he did not work after Thursday’s shift.
The driver was tested for coronavirus over the weekend and received the positive result by Tuesday evening. RTS officials were notified of the positive test Wednesday morning.
“We are obviously concerned with the string of positive tests affecting our RTS drivers,” Allender said. “As with the previous two positive tests, we are sharing the dates, times and routes the driver took, which will allow riders to self-monitor for symptoms and seek medical advice or attention if they experience any issues.”
The employee drove RapidRide on the following dates, times and routes:
Monday, May 18, 6:20 a.m. - noon, Coolidge Route
Tuesday, May 19, 6:20 a.m. - 2:20 p.m., Jefferson Route
Wednesday, May 20, 6:20 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Lincoln Route
Those who ride the RTS system before the suspension takes effect on Saturday will be notified of the two-week suspension in services. City officials anticipate public transit services will resume Monday, June 15.
“While public transit services will be unavailable during this time, there will be a need for transportation in the community,” said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. “If you know a family member, friend or neighbor who might benefit from a ride to the doctor or the grocery store, provide that assistance, or offer to run an errand for a disabled neighbor.”
Gould said the drivers are doing "okay" and that she is keeping in touch with them, but couldn't say more about their condition such as whether they were recovered, hospitalized or seeing severe symptoms from their infection.
Gould also said she hadn't heard from the Department of Health about whether any passengers have been tested yet.
