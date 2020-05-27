RapidRide suspends operations for two weeks after third driver contracts COVID-19

RTS officials say the third driver wore a face mask during his shifts. All drivers are required to wear masks, they said Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Allender said there’s “minimal or no interaction” between the RTS drivers and passengers, and said the drivers have had little or no contact with each other and likely contracted COVID-19 at home or at work from passengers.

The driver’s last shift was Thursday, May 21. His symptoms began that Friday, city officials said, noting he did not work after Thursday’s shift.

The driver was tested for coronavirus over the weekend and received the positive result by Tuesday evening. RTS officials were notified of the positive test Wednesday morning.

“We are obviously concerned with the string of positive tests affecting our RTS drivers,” Allender said. “As with the previous two positive tests, we are sharing the dates, times and routes the driver took, which will allow riders to self-monitor for symptoms and seek medical advice or attention if they experience any issues.”

The employee drove RapidRide on the following dates, times and routes:

Monday, May 18, 6:20 a.m. - noon, Coolidge Route