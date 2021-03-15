Rate of COVID-19 spread drops from substantial to moderate in Pennington County

For the first time since May 2020, the South Dakota Department of Health dropped the rate of community spread of the coronavirus in Pennington County to moderate instead of substantial, the highest level of spread.

Only two of the 26 new infections reported on Monday's daily report were from Pennington County. The county had 169 active cases. Oglala-Lakota County had the only other positive test reported in Black Hills counties.

Minnehaha County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and Lincoln County reported three. There was one positive test in Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Roberts, Spink, Union and Yankton counties.

The 26 new infections in the state brought the total to 114,649 with 2,106 still considered active - a decrease of 51 from Sunday's report. Active cases are trending back down even though they are still about 200 over the number of active cases two weeks ago.

There are 64 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state with 13 in ICU and six on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are six patients hospitalized with no one in ICU and one on a ventilator. No deaths were reported Monday.

Five of the 26 new infections were in children under 19 with only two people over 70 testing positive. More than 197,000 South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 307,000 doses that have been administered, 150,000 have been made by Moderna, 153,500 have been from Pfizer and 3,500 have been from Johnson & Johnson.