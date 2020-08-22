Record numbers of new infections reported in Pennington County area

Saturday marked the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in South Dakota since the Smithfield Foods outbreak in Sioux Falls.
The state department of health reported 251 new cases on 1,855 tests (13.5% positive) to bring the state's total to 11,135 with 1,540 of those cases considered active infections. There are now 66 people hospitalized in the state - up 16 since Friday. Sixteen of those patients are in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County eclipsed 1,000 positive tests Saturday and the number of active cases increased to the highest level in a month. After the county reported a record 34 new cases on 136 tests (25% positive), there are now 1,028 total cases with 151 active infections.
Meade County reported 14 positives on 65 tests (21.5% positive) and Lawrence County added 10 new cases on 43 tests (23.2% positive).
Custer County reported 10 new cases, Butte County reported two new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added three new cases. Fall River County reported no new cases Saturday.
Minnehaha County's case growth continued with 56 new cases in Saturday's report. Brown County added 16 and Lincoln County reported 13 while Codington County added 12. Clay County reported 10 new cases and Yankton County added nine. Beadle County added seven new cases, Ziebach County added six, and Brookings and Spink counties each added five. Hamlin County added four cases and Turner, Edmunds and Walworth counties each reported three.
Brule, Davison, Deuel, Hughes, Bon Homme, Lake, McCook, and Moody counties reported two new cases and Aurora, Lyman, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Sully, Union, Jones, Jerauld, Hanson, Hand, Grant and Deuel counties each added one.
Of the 251 new infections, seven are under ten years old. Another 23 are between 10-19. There were 67 new cases reported in patients in their 20s. Only nine were people over 70.
A Hutchinson County woman in her 70s became the 160th death in South Dakota during the pandemic.
