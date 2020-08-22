Record numbers of new infections reported in Pennington County area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday marked the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in South Dakota since the Smithfield Foods outbreak in Sioux Falls.

The state department of health reported 251 new cases on 1,855 tests (13.5% positive) to bring the state's total to 11,135 with 1,540 of those cases considered active infections. There are now 66 people hospitalized in the state - up 16 since Friday. Sixteen of those patients are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County eclipsed 1,000 positive tests Saturday and the number of active cases increased to the highest level in a month. After the county reported a record 34 new cases on 136 tests (25% positive), there are now 1,028 total cases with 151 active infections.

Meade County reported 14 positives on 65 tests (21.5% positive) and Lawrence County added 10 new cases on 43 tests (23.2% positive).

Custer County reported 10 new cases, Butte County reported two new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added three new cases. Fall River County reported no new cases Saturday.