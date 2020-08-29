Records set for new COVID-19 infections, active cases

South Dakota's record pace of new cases of coronavirus and active cases continued in Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health.
There were 425 new infections reported on 1,566 tests, bringing the total of positive COVID-19 tests to 12,942. There are now 2,428 active cases - up 246 from Friday's report. Of the 425 new cases, 174 were among people in their 20s. Children from 10-19 made up 69 new infections and 11 children under 10 tested positive. Only 17 of the new cases were in people over 70.
Two deaths were reported in people over 80 Saturday. One was a man and one woman. One was from Lawrence County and one from Codington County. There are 79 people hospitalized across the state and 28 of them are in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County reported 53 new cases Saturday. The total number of positive tests here is 1,337 and there are 382 active cases in the county.
Lawrence County reported 20 new cases Saturday and Meade County added 18. Custer County reported four new cases and Fall River County added two. Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties reported one new case each.
Minnehaha County led the state with 99 new positive tests Saturday. Clay County had 42 new infections and Brookings County added 29. Lincoln County added 25 and Brown County reported 23 new positive tests. Codington County added 21 new cases and Davison County had seven. Beadle and Union counties each added six and Hughes County reported five new cases. Brule, Dewey, Hamlin, and Potter counties reported four cases each and Charles Mix, Deuel, Marshall, McCook and Walworth counties each had three. Corson, Hutchinson, Lake, Roberts and Turner counties added two cases each and Bennett, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Gregory, Hand, Hyde, Sanborn, Spink, Tripp and Ziebach all added one new infection Saturday.
Across universities in the state, South Dakota Mines has 30 cases among students - up 16 from Friday - and one staff member has tested positive. The school has quarantined 70 people - up 25 in a day.
Black Hills State has 11 cases among students and 45 people isolated - down four from Friday.
The University of South Dakota has 159 cases among students - an increase of 30 since Friday - and seven staff members have now tested positive. There are 546 quarantined people there.
South Dakota State has 68 infected students - up 11 - and 223 isolated - an increase of 40. Northern has 13 students who have tested positive and 48 are quarantined. Dakota State has two positive cases in students and 26 quarantined.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.