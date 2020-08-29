Records set for new COVID-19 infections, active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota's record pace of new cases of coronavirus and active cases continued in Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health.

There were 425 new infections reported on 1,566 tests, bringing the total of positive COVID-19 tests to 12,942. There are now 2,428 active cases - up 246 from Friday's report. Of the 425 new cases, 174 were among people in their 20s. Children from 10-19 made up 69 new infections and 11 children under 10 tested positive. Only 17 of the new cases were in people over 70.

Two deaths were reported in people over 80 Saturday. One was a man and one woman. One was from Lawrence County and one from Codington County. There are 79 people hospitalized across the state and 28 of them are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County reported 53 new cases Saturday. The total number of positive tests here is 1,337 and there are 382 active cases in the county.

Lawrence County reported 20 new cases Saturday and Meade County added 18. Custer County reported four new cases and Fall River County added two. Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties reported one new case each.