Regional Health is hoping to raise breast cancer awareness by having an artist create a mural in Art Alley in downtown Rapid City.
The contest is open to artists who work with aerosol, airbrush, brush or other media. The site in Art Alley has been selected. It is about 10 feet high by 14 feet wide. Regional Health hopes the mural will promote yearly mammograms and offer hope for patients and survivors.
The artist with the best proposal will win a grand prize of $500, plus up to $150 for supplies.
The mural design proposal, along with work examples, need to be emailed by Monday, Sept. 9, to Dusty Hirsch at dhirsch@regionalhealth.org. On Sept. 10, Regional Health will post images of the finalists’ entries on its Facebook page. The entry that receives the most likes by 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, will be the winner. The mural must be completed before Tuesday, Oct. 1.