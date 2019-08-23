PIERRE | The Department of Social Services will partner with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to establish an intensive methamphetamine treatment program on the reservation, according to the state.
Gov. Kristi Noem's office said in a news release Thursday that the partnership makes Rosebud the first of South Dakota's nine tribes to operate a treatment program. There are now five other methamphetamine treatment providers in the state.
DSS Secretary Laurie Gill said that bringing a treatment program to Rosebud will help make long-term outpatient treatment and support more accessible.
Rosebud tribal members told legislators this month that the tribe has been hit particularly hard by the spread of meth use across the region. A summer legislative study led by Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, a Rosebud tribal member, is examining the problem statewide.
Tribes have also been in talks with the state to establish joint powers agreements that would allow state law enforcement to help tribal police with drug enforcement. Some tribal members are wary of the proposal, in fear of sacrificing tribal sovereignty.
The state in March passed its Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which fully funded Noem's $4.6 million increase in methamphetamine prevention spending.