Rounds to wear mask at July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore

Sen. Mike Rounds said that he plans to wear a mask Friday at the Mount Rushmore fireworks show that President Trump plans to attend.

“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to participate, but I’m also going to use some good old South Dakota common sense as well,” he said Tuesday. “We will do our best to keep some social distancing the best we can.”

Gov. Noem, meanwhile, said in an interview on FOX News with Laura Ingraham on Monday that there will be no social distancing at the event that is expecting 7,500 people.

“In South Dakota, we’ve told people to focus on personal responsibility. Every one of them has the opportunity to make a decision that they’re comfortable with… We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home,” she told Ingraham.

Noem also said face masks will be given out at Mount Rushmore for those who want one.

Her comments come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rippled through the state as the first cases were seen March 10. According to the Department of Health data available Wednesday, 6,826 South Dakotans have had the coronavirus and 93 have died from it.