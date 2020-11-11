Salvation Army hopes to 'Rescue Christmas' with 2020 campaign

The Salvation Army will kick off its "Rescue Christmas" campaign in the JCPenney Court at Rushmore Mall on Thursday.

The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with announcements about volunteer bell ringer opportunities, an inaugural bell ring, and information about this year's Angel Tree program with 100 host sites participating.

Bell ringers will begin their efforts throughout the Black Hills on Friday, manning posts at 27 different locations in the greater Black Hills area.

Captain Javier Moreno, Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army, said people are familiar with the tradition of bell ringing but not aware the tradition has continued for nearly 130 years.

"Not only do we help with food and toys for the holiday, but we help individuals with food, clothing and utility assistance throughout the whole year," Moreno said. "This year, we are starting our efforts a little early in an effort to 'Rescue Christmas.' With families being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in requests for regular services throughout the year."