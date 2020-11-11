Salvation Army hopes to 'Rescue Christmas' with 2020 campaign

The Salvation Army will kick off its "Rescue Christmas" campaign in the JCPenney Court at Rushmore Mall on Thursday.
The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with announcements about volunteer bell ringer opportunities, an inaugural bell ring, and information about this year's Angel Tree program with 100 host sites participating.
Bell ringers will begin their efforts throughout the Black Hills on Friday, manning posts at 27 different locations in the greater Black Hills area.
Captain Javier Moreno, Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army, said people are familiar with the tradition of bell ringing but not aware the tradition has continued for nearly 130 years.
"Not only do we help with food and toys for the holiday, but we help individuals with food, clothing and utility assistance throughout the whole year," Moreno said. "This year, we are starting our efforts a little early in an effort to 'Rescue Christmas.' With families being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in requests for regular services throughout the year."
Moreno said the Salvation Army is preparing for an increase in requests for food, toys and other needs. He said the community is invited to help "Rescue Christmas" through volunteering, donating toys at an Angel Tree site and contributing both in-person and virtually to the Red Kettle effort.
Riddle's Jewelry is also supporting the "Rescue Christmas" campaign with its "Riddle's Ring for Bling" volunteer opportunity. Volunteers who complete a two-hour bell-ringing shift will be entered into a drawing for a $700 diamond pendant necklace donated by Riddle's. Those interested can sign up for a shift at www.registertoring.com.
"Rushmore Mall is honored to be part of this community initiative that supports the Black Hills Salvation Army," Kat Stark, marketing manager at the Rushmore Mall, said. "Together with our shoppers, we can help Rapid City families in need now and also support other worthy causes throughout the year."
The "Rescue Christmas" campaign goals include: raising $380,000 during November and December for area families through kettles, mail-in and internet donations; assisting 2,000 households with Christmas dinner plus additional food for the holidays; giving a toy to 2,000 children, and each family with children will receive stocking stuffers and a family game.
The Salvation Army assists families in Rapid City, and the Northern and Southern Hills.
