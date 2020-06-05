Sanford Health cancels South Dakota's hydroxychloroquine clinical trial

The state’s hydroxychloroquine trial was discontinued Friday morning by Sanford Health after the publication of new research from a larger controlled trial showed the drug had no efficacy in preventing COVID-19 for people exposed to the virus.
Results from a study by the University of Minnesota, which had a similar design to the planned South Dakota trial, found no benefit of hydroxychloroquine as a post-exposure preventive therapy to the drug.
“After closely reviewing the new research, our clinical trial team determined that the South Dakota study is unlikely to see different results,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, an infectious disease specialist and principal investigator of the study. Hoover said Sanford will continue to pursue other COVID-19 research.
The South Dakota trial was in the early stages and had just recently opened for enrollment. It was first announced with much fanfare by Gov. Kristi Noem at an April 13 press conference as a partnership between Sanford, Avera and Monument Health, with Sanford at the helm and sponsorship from the state.
“From the beginning, all research decisions regarding this study have been in the hands of the research teams at Sanford, Avera, and Monument, and I value all of their hard work,” Noem said Friday. “The state appreciates working with the systems, and we will continue to invest our resources into the most promising approaches to preventing and treating COVID-19.”
Health officials did not say how many participants the clinical trial had seen so far, but Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said on May 6 that 270 people have been involved in a separate registry trial of the drug.
Malsam-Rysdon also said Friday that Sanford would likely continue a separate registry trial for hydroxychloroquine, where COVID-19 patients who wish to take the drug as treatment can get it from the state’s stockpile. The state previously announced more than 100,000 people could be treated with the drug from the state’s stockpile.
The registry trial included 270 patients based on the May 6 figure Malsam-Rysdon provided, including patients from other states within the Sanford network across North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. Malsam-Rysdon said she did not know updated data on how many people were in either the clinical trial or registry trial.
On May 6, 230 people had been hospitalized in South Dakota so far. Registry trial participation was lower than anticipated, because not as many people were hospitalized with COVID-19, “which is a great problem to have,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
