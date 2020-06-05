Sanford Health cancels South Dakota's hydroxychloroquine clinical trial

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state’s hydroxychloroquine trial was discontinued Friday morning by Sanford Health after the publication of new research from a larger controlled trial showed the drug had no efficacy in preventing COVID-19 for people exposed to the virus.

Results from a study by the University of Minnesota, which had a similar design to the planned South Dakota trial, found no benefit of hydroxychloroquine as a post-exposure preventive therapy to the drug.

“After closely reviewing the new research, our clinical trial team determined that the South Dakota study is unlikely to see different results,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, an infectious disease specialist and principal investigator of the study. Hoover said Sanford will continue to pursue other COVID-19 research.

The South Dakota trial was in the early stages and had just recently opened for enrollment. It was first announced with much fanfare by Gov. Kristi Noem at an April 13 press conference as a partnership between Sanford, Avera and Monument Health, with Sanford at the helm and sponsorship from the state.