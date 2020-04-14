Sanford Health now doing coronavirus testing for Black Hills clinics

“Basically if there’s coronavirus on that swab when we sample, then that signal is detected at the very end step,” she said, estimating the entire process takes eight to 10 hours in total. The 33-hour turnaround time also factors in transport time for each sample.

“We use computers and robots to help with the processes so they’re as automated as much as possible to avoid human error and make it as quick and efficient as possible,” she added.

Three to five of the 94-capacity plates are run each day, and Odenbrett said this can merit 400 to 500 tests each day depending on what time researchers start and when the last batch gets off of the instrument each day.

Testing difficulties

Odenbrett said it’s challenging to get enough supplies to perform the testing in the state but more locations have been able to acquire in-house testing and rapid testing in the state.

With rapid testing, Odenbrett said doctors can likely get test results out in a shorter period of time while performing smaller amounts of testing.