Sanford Health now doing coronavirus testing for Black Hills clinics

Sanford Health has stretched beyond East River to assist clinics in the Black Hills with testing needs.
A small reference lab adjacent to Rapid City Medical Center South is actually a Sanford Lab, which services nursing homes and clinics in the area to gather their COVID-19 tests and send them to Sioux Falls for processing.
Creekside Medical Clinic is one area provider serviced by the small lab. Dr. Nancy Babbitt said she started sending tests to the local lab a few weeks ago, and her patients receive their results back in two to three days.
Rapid City Medical Center also sends tests there, which are routed to Sioux Falls and see a similar turnaround time.
Other clinics served include Philip Health Services, Kadoka Clinic, Horizon Clinics (Bison, Faith, Eagle Butte, Isabel, Martin and McIntosh), Indian Health Services (Pine Ridge and Rapid City), Oyate Health, Black Hills Urgent Care (Rapid City, Spearfish and Gillette, Wyoming), Westhills Village and Good Samaritan Society.
Sanford labs
Dr. Rochelle Odenbrett, the senior executive director of Sanford Laboratories, said Monday that the samples taken in the Black Hills are routed through the “small reference” Sanford lab in Rapid City, where they are packaged for shipping and are sent to the main Sanford lab in Sioux Falls on a daily basis where they are run for testing.
Odenbrett also said Sanford deployed 90-minute rapid coronavirus testing capability at the Rapid City lab at noon Monday for area clinics and nursing homes.
The Sanford Research Laboratory in Sioux Falls is staffed by 25 people and has robotic and computer capability, as well. Samples are sent there on a daily from Sanford’s locations in the Midwest — Fargo and Bismarck, N.D., to Bemidji, Minn., and South Dakota.
Since they started running tests on March 23, Sanford has done an estimated 6,500 tests and half of those were for South Dakota residents, Odenbrett said.
However, she didn’t have data on a county-by-county breakdown or positive-negative breakdown for Sanford patients in South Dakota.
Odenbrett said testing for Smithfield Foods employees is run through a different organization as well as the state health lab in Pierre, but Sanford is willing to see those patients and assist with the testing when needed.
Odenbrett estimates an average turnaround time of 33 hours for patients — from the time their nasal sample is taken to the time their result appears on their online medical chart.
How the testing works
At the Sanford Research Laboratory in Sioux Falls, Odenbrett said the process for running tests uses robots, is high-tech and automated and sees a higher volume of tests at once.
Samples are collected by swabbing the nose or throat, and then the sample is placed into a transport liquid before it’s sent to the testing lab. When the sample arrives at the lab, it is stored until they’re ready to perform the test.
Odenbrett said testing for patients in the Sioux Falls metro area mainly occurs at the Sanford Pentagon, which is an indoor sports arena on the north end of the city.
Sanford runs batches of 96 samples on a plate: 94 are samples from patients, and 2 are controls — one positive and one negative.
The controls help researchers “know the sampler is doing the testing properly so that gives us confidence that every time we are reporting accurately,” Odenbrett said.
Researchers add chemicals to the samples that dissolve the outside shell of the virus and allow the virus to be released into the chemical. From there, the sample goes to an analyzer called an extractor, which detects the rNA of the virus in the patient’s sample.
A magnet attracts the virus, concentrating the viral rNA to display what Odenbrett calls a “pure concentration.” This step can take up to three hours, Odenbrett said.
After the extraction phase, the plates go to a different room in the lab where researchers amplify the rNA with a computer so it can be read. Odenbrett said this step takes a few hours, too.
“Basically if there’s coronavirus on that swab when we sample, then that signal is detected at the very end step,” she said, estimating the entire process takes eight to 10 hours in total. The 33-hour turnaround time also factors in transport time for each sample.
“We use computers and robots to help with the processes so they’re as automated as much as possible to avoid human error and make it as quick and efficient as possible,” she added.
Three to five of the 94-capacity plates are run each day, and Odenbrett said this can merit 400 to 500 tests each day depending on what time researchers start and when the last batch gets off of the instrument each day.
Testing difficulties
Odenbrett said it’s challenging to get enough supplies to perform the testing in the state but more locations have been able to acquire in-house testing and rapid testing in the state.
With rapid testing, Odenbrett said doctors can likely get test results out in a shorter period of time while performing smaller amounts of testing.
“You can maybe do one or two every 15 to 45 minutes, depending on the rapid analyzer you have, or you can do like we’re doing where it’s hundreds on a batch at a time, but that just takes longer,” she said. “There’s trade-offs to both.”
Odenbrett said the criteria for testing is based on a person’s symptoms and their exposure, and now patients usually only need to meet one of those criteria to be tested.
She also noted that many asymptomatic people aren’t tested in general because of tight testing protocol and a shortage of the swabs used to collect testing samples from patients.
Despite the increased testing capacity in the area, Babbitt said it’s difficult to run tests at Creekside because she still lacks the swabs needed to collect nasal samples from her patients.
“Because there’s such a shortage of nasal swabs, we’re still limited on our ability to do testing even though they have the capacity to run tests here,” Babbitt said, noting that she ended work last week with 12 swabs in her stockpile.
Babbitt also said she sees many patients who go to the ED, urgent cares and clinics in the area with COVID-19 and are denied testing because of the shortage of swabs.
“So many people are being told ‘you probably have it, so go home and recover, and go to the emergency room if you (can’t breathe),’” Babbitt said. “We have no idea how many people have coronavirus in Pennington County.”
