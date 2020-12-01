SD expects to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Health said it expects to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government by Dec. 15 for the first week of vaccine administration.
The vaccines will come in eight trays of 935 doses and be doled out to Avera, Sanford and Monument Health. In the first phase of vaccine distribution, the state expects front line workers and health care providers who work with COVID-19 patients each day will get the first vaccines.
Dana Darger, director of pharmacy for Monument Health’s Rapid City hospital, said he expects the hospital systems will be allocated vaccines based on population size.
Since the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, patients will need to take their second shot 21 days following their first shot. Darger said he expects the state will receive another 7,800 vaccines in time for the first patients to complete their vaccinations in that time frame.
Pfizer’s vaccines need to be stored in “ultra-cold freezers,” Darger said. While normal freezers are -20°C, ultra cold freezers that could store the vaccine must be -70°C to -90°C.
The Pfizer vaccine also comes in a five-dose vial, Darger said, so Monument Health would have to make sure it has five patients lined up at once to “optimize those doses” before the vaccines surpass a stable six-hour-long window after diluting in a refrigerator.
“At this point with it being a very rare commodity, we want to be good stewards with it, we want to be frugal,” Darger said.
On the other hand, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is stored in a normal freezer, Darger said, adding that it’s stable for 30 days in the refrigerator after it’s thawed and stable for 24 hours at room temperature.
Moderna’s vaccine comes in a 10-dose vial, so if Moderna passes its Emergency Use Authorization claim with the FDA, Monument Health would have to be sure to have 10 patients lined up for vaccinations at a given time if they receive an allotment of that vaccine, Darger said.
The state has reached out to the CDC and Operation Warp Speed to ask for a larger allocation of the Moderna vaccine with an understanding that the distribution logistics are favorable to the more rural areas of the state, according to a Nov. 18 call with health care providers.
The state’s vaccine plan details that in Phase 1A, high-risk health care providers and active duty EMS first responders will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Phase 1B will follow, with people of all ages with underlying medical conditions that put them at significantly higher risk, older adults in congregate settings and law enforcement first responders being in the second priority group to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Some of the first front line workers to receive the vaccine at Monument Health might include those in the COVID-19 units, emergency departments, emergency medical services, respiratory therapists and lab phlebotomists.
From there, residents and caregivers at long-term care facilities would also receive the vaccine either through a pharmacy program — Medicine Shoppe and Walgreens are contracted to do this — or through Monument Health.
Monument Health is tasked with providing vaccines for all front line workers in Western South Dakota in the first phase of vaccine distribution, Darger said, noting the health care provider will work to administer vaccines to employees of the Fall River Hospital, VA hospitals, first responders and EMS all across the region as well as long-term care facilities in the region.
The state’s vaccine plan said systems will vaccinate all eligible individuals in priority populations as allocations allow, and health care systems will not prioritize vaccinations to staff or patients solely within their system of care.
Darger said he doesn’t expect that the general public will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines until April. He said Monument Health is beginning to plan free-standing COVID-19 vaccination clinics to ease public access to the vaccines within this time frame.
Since the federal government is providing the vaccines, Darger said it shouldn’t come at any cost to patients or to the hospital systems, as the state will reimburse hospitals for administration of the vaccine.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that all tribal health programs and urban Indian organizations have chosen their preferred method for receiving the vaccine, with the option of receiving the vaccine through IHS or their state.
