SD expects to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Health said it expects to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government by Dec. 15 for the first week of vaccine administration.

The vaccines will come in eight trays of 935 doses and be doled out to Avera, Sanford and Monument Health. In the first phase of vaccine distribution, the state expects front line workers and health care providers who work with COVID-19 patients each day will get the first vaccines.

Dana Darger, director of pharmacy for Monument Health’s Rapid City hospital, said he expects the hospital systems will be allocated vaccines based on population size.

Since the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, patients will need to take their second shot 21 days following their first shot. Darger said he expects the state will receive another 7,800 vaccines in time for the first patients to complete their vaccinations in that time frame.

Pfizer’s vaccines need to be stored in “ultra-cold freezers,” Darger said. While normal freezers are -20°C, ultra cold freezers that could store the vaccine must be -70°C to -90°C.