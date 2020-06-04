You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SD lenders have approved $1.6 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, SBA says
alert top story

SD lenders have approved $1.6 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, SBA says

coronavirus.jpg

Eighteen years worth of small business loans were doled out over nine weeks in South Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected business, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) South Dakota District Office said Wednesday.

South Dakota lenders have approved 21,154 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling over $1.6 billion throughout the state.

The PPP was created by the CARES Act and began approving forgivable loans on April 3 to small businesses affected by the pandemic to keep their employees on the payroll and help cover specific operational costs.

This volume of loan approvals equates to 18 years of annual SBA loan approvals in South Dakota made that would have been made in normal circumstances.

Last fiscal year, South Dakota lenders made about $90 million in SBA guaranteed loans.

Hundreds of lenders continue to participate in the response effort by directly facilitating the SBA PPP loans, to get survival capital into the hands of business owners quickly. 

Currently, PPP loans remain available to South Dakota's small businesses through local community lenders until June 30.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News