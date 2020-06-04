SD lenders have approved $1.6 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, SBA says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eighteen years worth of small business loans were doled out over nine weeks in South Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected business, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) South Dakota District Office said Wednesday.

South Dakota lenders have approved 21,154 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling over $1.6 billion throughout the state.

The PPP was created by the CARES Act and began approving forgivable loans on April 3 to small businesses affected by the pandemic to keep their employees on the payroll and help cover specific operational costs.

This volume of loan approvals equates to 18 years of annual SBA loan approvals in South Dakota made that would have been made in normal circumstances.

Last fiscal year, South Dakota lenders made about $90 million in SBA guaranteed loans.

Hundreds of lenders continue to participate in the response effort by directly facilitating the SBA PPP loans, to get survival capital into the hands of business owners quickly.

Currently, PPP loans remain available to South Dakota's small businesses through local community lenders until June 30.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.