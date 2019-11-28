PIERRE | The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) held board member elections at the fall board meeting in Sioux Falls this past October. Four current members were elected to serve an additional three-year term. Those members include Charles Hart of Rapid City, Stanley Porch of Wanblee, Dennis Batteen of Aberdeen and Maree Larson of Brookings.
The board also recognized Anita Nachtigal of Platte and John Porter of Sioux Falls for their nine years of service on the Board of Directors. Nachtigal served on the Grantmaking committee for her entire tenure. Porter served on the Investment and Board Development Committees as well as the Executive Committee.
“The contributions of our outgoing board members have been immeasurable,” said SDCF President & CEO Stephanie Judson.“John chaired the board as we celebrated our 30th anniversary and played a large role in developing our strategic vision for the future. Anita’s faithful service on the Grantmaking Committee was instrumental in advancing the missions of hundreds of nonprofits seeking financial support from the Foundation. Their expertise and service were critical to the Foundation’s continued efforts to build a stronger South Dakota.”
The Foundation welcomed three new members to the South Dakota Community Foundation Board of Directors. Dennis Daugaard of Dell Rapids, Marilyn Grossenburg of Winner and Shawn Rost of Rapid City were elected to serve three-year terms.
“We welcome Dennis, Marilyn and Shawn to the South Dakota Community Foundation Board of Directors," Judson said. "They bring great expertise and experience in leading, but most importantly, they bring a strong commitment to South Dakota and our future.”
Shawn Rost is the South Dakota market president for First Interstate Bank (FIB). He began his banking career shortly after graduating from Black Hills State University and has been with FIB for 27 years. Having been on the South Dakota Bankers Association (SDBA) Board of Directors for the past five years, Shawn is now serving as the SDBA chairman. He has also served on the executive boards of many nonprofit organizations including the Northern Hills Training Center in Spearfish, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Neighbor Works Dakota Home Resources, and Deadwood Economic Development just to name a few. To make sure he stayed busy, Shawn has also helped develop real estate in the Black Hills and Palm Springs, CA for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Susan, live in Rapid City and enjoy traveling and spending time with their three sons. Hunter is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wyoming, living in Spearfish most of the year. Tanner is a 2019 graduate of the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University and is living in Scottsdale, AZ. Traven is a fourth-grader in Rapid City.
Dennis Daugaard grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Garretson, SD. After attending USD and Northwestern University law school, he spent 10 years as a trust bank officer at what is now US Bank. He left the bank in 1990 to work for nearly 20 years at Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. He retired in 2019 after serving two terms as governor of South Dakota. Dennis and his wife Linda have three adult children and five grandchildren.
Marilyn Grossenburg, President of Rosebud Concrete, Inc. in Winner, SD, established the business in 1993. Marilyn graduated from Winner High School and attended college at Black Hills State University and South Dakota State University. She then was employed with the Farmers Home Administration State Office for three years. Marilyn is currently a commissioner for the South Dakota Division of Human Rights. She is also on the advisory council for the Fairy Godmother’s Fund established under the South Dakota Community Foundation. Marilyn also enjoys being on the Tripp County Library– Grossenburg Memorial board. She is a life-long member of the Catholic Daughters in the Immaculate Conception Parish and The American Legion. Marilyn and her husband of over 41 years, Barry Grossenburg, have enjoyed raising their family in Winner, SD. They have three children, Melissa, Charlie and Lanie who have all decided to build their families in the Midwest. They have nine grandchildren, ranging in ages 14 years to 1 ½ years, who are a joy to have around.