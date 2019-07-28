The Black Hills Angus Association, in conjunction with the South Dakota Angus Association, will host a two-day tour of registered Angus cattle ranches around Rapid City Sept. 24 and 25. Participants will be able to view hundreds of Angus cattle from top, proven genetics.
About 15 ranches will open their gates to commercial and registered cattlemen.
Day one of the tour will feature a breakfast at Grandview Angus in Rapid City, with Lewis Angus and Ravellette Cattle. The mid-morning stop will be at Trask Angus Ranch in Wasta, with Peterson Angus. The lunch stop will be at Lehrkamp Livestock in Caputa with Kammerer Livestock. Mid-afternoon stops will be at Schaack Ranch and Spear U Angus Ranch in the Wall area.
An evening social, auction and dinner will be held at Mt. Rushmore Angus, south of Rapid City.
Day two of the tour starts with a breakfast stop at Amdahl Angus north of Rapid City with Hillsview Angus. Mid-morning stops will be held at Millar Angus in Sturgis and Bar 69 Angus in Belle Fourche. The lunch stop will be at Baker LeMar Angus in St. Onge.
To register, contact Justin Uhrig at 308-760-5615; Don Ravellette at 605-685-5147; or any tour host. The cost is $75 single or $100 per couple. Registrations can be mailed to: 2019 Black Hills Angus Tour, PO Box 303, New Underwood, SD 57761-0303.
Attendees will gather in Rapid City at the tour headquarters, Holiday Inn Express I-90, the evening of Sept. 23 for a pre-tour sponsored social. Special room rates at the hotel will be honored until Aug. 24. Call 605-355-9090 to reserve rooms.
Registration includes the Monday night social, all meals and bus travel Tuesday and Wednesday.