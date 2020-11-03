Sen. Rounds, Rep. Johnson easily re-elected to second terms

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are heading back to D.C. after winning easily on Tuesday night.

With 76% of precincts reporting, Rounds had received 69% of the statewide vote, while his Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers had 31% of the vote.

"I can't say enough about how grateful we are to the people of South Dakota to trust us with this very valuable Senate vote. We're going to take South Dakota common sense to Washington D.C.," Rounds said, adding that he would continue to work for the B-21 bomber to get to Ellsworth AFB, help with veterans' health and improve IHS services for the state's Native American communities.

Ahlers said he appreciated the support he received in his first bid for the U.S. Senate.

"We ran a good, clean race and did it in an unusual year under difficult circumstances," Ahlers said. "I'm so thankful for everyone who's supported or volunteered on my campaign. It's been great getting to know the voters, learning what's important to them and making new friendships. I got some new friends out of this race."

Johnson, a Republican, had received 83% of the vote in his race against Libertarian Randy "Uriah" Luallin, who received 17% of the vote.