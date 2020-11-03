Sen. Rounds, Rep. Johnson easily re-elected to second terms

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are heading back to D.C. after winning easily on Tuesday night.
With 76% of precincts reporting, Rounds had received 69% of the statewide vote, while his Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers had 31% of the vote.
"I can't say enough about how grateful we are to the people of South Dakota to trust us with this very valuable Senate vote. We're going to take South Dakota common sense to Washington D.C.," Rounds said, adding that he would continue to work for the B-21 bomber to get to Ellsworth AFB, help with veterans' health and improve IHS services for the state's Native American communities.
Ahlers said he appreciated the support he received in his first bid for the U.S. Senate.
"We ran a good, clean race and did it in an unusual year under difficult circumstances," Ahlers said. "I'm so thankful for everyone who's supported or volunteered on my campaign. It's been great getting to know the voters, learning what's important to them and making new friendships. I got some new friends out of this race."
Johnson, a Republican, had received 83% of the vote in his race against Libertarian Randy "Uriah" Luallin, who received 17% of the vote.
"Voters in our great state support people who get things done. I'm a workhorse and I have energy to burn," Johnson said. "During my second term, I'll continue to put that energy towards policies that move America forward and better our nation."
In Pennington County with 17% of precincts reporting, 62% of voters chose Rounds and 77% chose Johnson.
77% of Meade County voters picked Rounds, and 83% went for Johnson. In Lawrence County, 68% of voters elected Rounds and 81% elected Johnson. With 87% of precincts reporting, 79% of Butte County voters chose Rounds and 85% chose Johnson. With 90% of precincts reporting, 72% of voters in Custer County chose Rounds and 83% chose Johnson.
In the race for public utilities commissioner, 67% of voters in Lawrence County elected Republican Gary Hanson, 77% elected Hanson in Butte, 70% in Custer, 73% in Meade and 61% in Pennington county.
Hanson had received 70% of the statewide vote by 10:45 p.m. Remi Bald Eagle, a Democrat, received 24% of the vote and Libertarian Devin Saxon had 5%.
