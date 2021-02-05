Senate committee rejects bill to prohibit trans people from changing gender on birth certificates

If the bill passed, it would become costly to taxpayers in South Dakota because the ACLU planned to challenge it in court, lobbyist Jett Jonelis said. In a statement from the ACLU, Jonelis said Senate lawmakers upheld the Constitution by killing the bill.

Four transgender South Dakotans spoke out against the bill, including Elliott, a 17-year-old trans man from Hartford, who said the bill was “blatantly transphobic” and that they face enough discrimination in everyday life, and “I have to convince my own state government not to take more from me.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Toni Diamond, a Rapid City woman, said she had to have a doctor confirm her transition before she could get the appropriate amendment on her birth certificate by going to court and having a judge affirm her decision. The decision to change the birth certificate should be left up to counselors and doctors, she said.

Anna Amundson, who was also able to amend her birth certificate in 2001, said trans people need the ability to update their legal documentation “in order to function in this society.”