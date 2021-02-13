Seven deaths, 137 new cases reported Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths Saturday, including one person from Pennington County.
The seven deaths brought February's total to 60 and 1,838 overall. The deaths included four women and three men with five over 80 and two in their 70s.
In addition to one from Pennington County, deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Brown, Corson, Dewey, Perkins and Turner.
There were 137 new cases reported Saturday bringing the total to 110,205 with 2,119 of those considered active. There are 82 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 12 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 11 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with one in ICU and one on a ventilator.
Pennington County recorded 21 positive tests out of 74 people tested. There are 222 active cases in the county out of 12,601 total.
Lawrence County reported four new infections and two in Custer County. There was one new case in Meade and Butte counties and no positive tests in Fall River or Oglala-Lakota counties.
Minnehaha County reported 33 new infections and Brookings County added 12. Codington County had seven new cases and there were six in Union County. Five new infections were reported in Beadle County and four in Lincoln and Yankton counties. Brown, Hamlin and Hutchinson counties each reported three new cases and there were two in Aurora, Charles Mix, Day, Dewey, Hughes, Kingsbury, Potter and Spink counties. There was one new infection in Bennett, Buffalo, Deuel, Grant, Gregory, Lake, Lyman, Marshall, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, Tripp, Turner and Walworth counties.
Thirty-six new infections were children under 19 and 20 were in their 20s. Eleven people over 70 tested positive Saturday.