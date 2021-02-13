Seven deaths, 137 new cases reported Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths Saturday, including one person from Pennington County.

The seven deaths brought February's total to 60 and 1,838 overall. The deaths included four women and three men with five over 80 and two in their 70s.

In addition to one from Pennington County, deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Brown, Corson, Dewey, Perkins and Turner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 137 new cases reported Saturday bringing the total to 110,205 with 2,119 of those considered active. There are 82 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 12 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 11 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with one in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County recorded 21 positive tests out of 74 people tested. There are 222 active cases in the county out of 12,601 total.

Lawrence County reported four new infections and two in Custer County. There was one new case in Meade and Butte counties and no positive tests in Fall River or Oglala-Lakota counties.