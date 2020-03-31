Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota; total now 108

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 108.
The new numbers include singular cases in Kingsbury, Lincoln and Yankton counties and four cases in Minnehaha County.
The state also reported 3,609 negative tests. Of the 108 positive test results, 44 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.
The state Department of Health added two new counties to their definition of minimal to moderate community spread Tuesday: Brown and Marshall. This means there is a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in these counties.
The health department also added data to its website that shows COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the data is only cumulative and doesn’t reflect current hospitalizations, the department reported. There have been 12 cumulative patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the state received a few different shipments of personal protective equipment and testing supplies this week, including a shipment Monday of 143,000 surgery masks, 15,000 gowns and 1,400 face shields.
“We’re very appreciative of those shipments, and they are helping us keep up with the current demand,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon also said her department is assessing how they’ll utilize the rapid testing that Gov. Noem announced early Tuesday.
“We’ve been told that we will receive ten to 15 of these new testing platforms and the needed supplies for that,” she said. “We’re still assessing how those will be deployed, and what capacity that will bring, but we are encouraged by that.”
Once someone has recovered from COVID-19, Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said he believes the patient shouldn’t be sick with COVID-19 again.
“The current knowledge of COVID-19 is still evolving,” he said. “It is believed that the immunity provided from the initial infection means that an individual does not develop symptoms or disease again.”
A bill failed in the state on Monday that would have granted the state health secretary the powers necessary to declare a public health emergency. This differs from a state emergency, which Gov. Kristi Noem ordered on March 13.
Malsam-Rysdon clarified the difference between a public health emergency and a state emergency for reporters on Tuesday.
“The use of that is for individual cases where individuals are not complying, they are known to be a carrier of a contagious disease and are not following guidance to protect themselves and others,” she said. “A public health emergency would be declared in a situation such as that so we can take action to ensure safety of that individual in their community.”
Malsam-Rysdon said she heard reports Monday of clinics closing around the state but that it’s not a problem and she’s working to get them the support and supplies that they need.
Malsam-Rysdon also said she’s working with Indian Health Services to make plans on assisting the tribes in the state.
“We are actively working with hospitals throughout the state, including IHS to determine capacity and their ability to provide more beds and more care,” she said. “That planning is ongoing, and IHS is a part of it.”
