Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota; total now 108

Malsam-Rysdon also said her department is assessing how they’ll utilize the rapid testing that Gov. Noem announced early Tuesday.

“We’ve been told that we will receive ten to 15 of these new testing platforms and the needed supplies for that,” she said. “We’re still assessing how those will be deployed, and what capacity that will bring, but we are encouraged by that.”

Once someone has recovered from COVID-19, Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said he believes the patient shouldn’t be sick with COVID-19 again.

“The current knowledge of COVID-19 is still evolving,” he said. “It is believed that the immunity provided from the initial infection means that an individual does not develop symptoms or disease again.”

A bill failed in the state on Monday that would have granted the state health secretary the powers necessary to declare a public health emergency. This differs from a state emergency, which Gov. Kristi Noem ordered on March 13.

Malsam-Rysdon clarified the difference between a public health emergency and a state emergency for reporters on Tuesday.