Sheriff declines to change mask policy after seeking COVID-19 funds for PTO in department

“While they may be socially distanced enough to maintain safe conversation, a mask would hinder their ability to de-escalate this situation and bring it to a resolution in the most effective manner,” Medina said.

Highway Patrol officers, troopers and motor carrier inspectors “may” wear a mask while on duty “if they elect to do so,” according to policy. Officers are “encouraged” to wear latex gloves, either an N-95 or cloth face mask and eye protection if they are conducting a search of a vehicle or other close contact.

Officers are also encouraged to wear that PPE during an arrest, which would be “situations beyond a normal verbal exchange or issuing of a citation, warning or commercial vehicle inspection,” spokesman Tony Mangan said.

Brittany Neiles of Rapid City was stopped for speeding west of exit 63 on Interstate 90 on Oct. 2. When Neiles was pulled over, a Highway Patrol officer who was not wearing a mask gave her a warning and asked her to sit in his vehicle while he filled out the paperwork.

"In the circumstances of a pandemic, it seemed a little strange" for the officer to ask Neiles to sit in his car. "I wasn't even in the mindset of wearing a mask" when pulled over, Neiles said.

"Had he worn a mask, I would have thought to put my mask on," Neiles said, noting she often won't go places without one. "I was upset that he hadn't worn one either."

