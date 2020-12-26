Since Nov. 1, 1,005 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state reports

As 2020 comes to an end, the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit South Dakota especially hard, but there is reason for hope in 2021.
With Thursday's report of 41 deaths, the state eclipsed 1,000 deaths since Nov. 1. With 1,005 deaths since the beginning of November, more than 70% of the death toll has come in the past two months. Through September, only 223 deaths had been reported in South Dakota.
Overall, 1,434 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
There have been 484 deaths in December. Fifty of those have been in Pennington County.
November is the deadliest month of the pandemic so far with 521 deaths. Two hundred and two deaths were reported in October.
The state also climbed to No. 5 in the total number of deaths per thousand residents, passing Connecticut this week. North Dakota, South Dakota, Connecticut and Rhode Island all have about 1.6 deaths per thousand residents.
A typical flu season claims 33 lives in South Dakota. So far in 2020, there have been five hospitalizations and two deaths due to influenza. There have been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in residents under 49 years old. Seventy-three people in their 50s and 179 people in their 60s have died. The other 1,139 victims were over 70 years old.
More than 5,500 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota since March for COVID-19 illnesses. Hospitalizations is a trend that is improving in the state. After climbing well above 500, the daily number of people treated in hospitals across the state is just over 300 now. The number of positive tests each day has also been declining.
Since climbing to almost 20,000 before Thanksgiving, the number of active cases has dropped to around 7,000. Practically speaking, before the Thanksgiving holiday, one in 45 South Dakota residents had an active coronavirus infection. Today that number is closer to one in 125.
Because deaths lag behind the number of new infections by several weeks, December could become the deadliest month so far. However, the lower trends of active infections and new infections means that — barring an additional outbreak — January's numbers should show improvement.
Another factor to improve the pandemic numbers in the state involves the multiple vaccines becoming available. More than 1 percent of the residents in South Dakota have received a vaccine. There have been 9,770 vaccines administered. Of those, 9,183 were the Pfizer vaccine and 587 have received the Moderna vaccine. As more vaccine is available, those numbers will climb quickly, further limiting the negative effects of COVID-19 on the state.
The South Dakota Department of Health and the CDC recommend social distancing and wearing a mask until the vaccine can help control the spread of the virus.