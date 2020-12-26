Since Nov. 1, 1,005 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state reports

As 2020 comes to an end, the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit South Dakota especially hard, but there is reason for hope in 2021.

With Thursday's report of 41 deaths, the state eclipsed 1,000 deaths since Nov. 1. With 1,005 deaths since the beginning of November, more than 70% of the death toll has come in the past two months. Through September, only 223 deaths had been reported in South Dakota.

Overall, 1,434 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 484 deaths in December. Fifty of those have been in Pennington County.

November is the deadliest month of the pandemic so far with 521 deaths. Two hundred and two deaths were reported in October.

The state also climbed to No. 5 in the total number of deaths per thousand residents, passing Connecticut this week. North Dakota, South Dakota, Connecticut and Rhode Island all have about 1.6 deaths per thousand residents.

A typical flu season claims 33 lives in South Dakota. So far in 2020, there have been five hospitalizations and two deaths due to influenza. There have been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in residents under 49 years old. Seventy-three people in their 50s and 179 people in their 60s have died. The other 1,139 victims were over 70 years old.