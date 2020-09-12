Six COVID-19 deaths reported as hospitalizations continue to grow in South Dakota

Six people died and the number of people hospitalized in South Dakota rose to 109 according to the daily COVID-19 report from the state Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations has climbed from 68 to 109 in five days. The six deaths bring the state's total to 183. The people who died included one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and two over 80. One woman and five men died. The deaths included people from Custer, Grant, Meade, Oglala-Lakota and two from Minnehaha County.
The total number of active infections in the state remained unchanged. There were 320 new cases reported Saturday, on 1,646 tests - 19.4% positivity rate. The total number of coronavirus cases in South Dakota is now 16,437.
Pennington County added 35 new cases Saturday but active cases dropped by four to a total of 325. There have been 1,766 cases in the county.
Meade County added seven new cases and Lawrence County reported five new infections. Oglala-Lakota County reported two new cases and Butte, Custer and Fall River counties each added one.
Counties across South Dakota that reported a large number of new cases included Minnehaha with 67, Codington with 23, Brookings with 22, Lincoln with 18, Union and Brown with 16, Yankton with 13, Clay with nine, Hughes with 7, Edmunds and Gregory with six each and Beadle with five new infections.
Of the 320 new infections, 11 are in children under 10 and 37 were in patients between 10-19. People in their 20s were responsible for 73 new cases and 27 people over 70 tested positive.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts Wednesday morning:
- South Dakota Mines: 15 students, 1 staff, 131 quarantined.
- Black Hills State University: 7 students — down 1, 2 staff, 24 quarantined — up 3 from Thursday.
- University of South Dakota: 43 students — down 3 from Friday, 5 staff, 384 quarantined — up 63 from Friday.
- South Dakota State University: 31 students — unchanged, 4 staff, 202 quarantined — up four.
- Dakota State University: 3 students, 36 quarantined — unchanged.
- Northern State University: 45 students — up three from Friday, 5 staff, 132 quarantined.
