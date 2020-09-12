Six COVID-19 deaths reported as hospitalizations continue to grow in South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six people died and the number of people hospitalized in South Dakota rose to 109 according to the daily COVID-19 report from the state Department of Health.

The number of hospitalizations has climbed from 68 to 109 in five days. The six deaths bring the state's total to 183. The people who died included one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and two over 80. One woman and five men died. The deaths included people from Custer, Grant, Meade, Oglala-Lakota and two from Minnehaha County.

The total number of active infections in the state remained unchanged. There were 320 new cases reported Saturday, on 1,646 tests - 19.4% positivity rate. The total number of coronavirus cases in South Dakota is now 16,437.

Pennington County added 35 new cases Saturday but active cases dropped by four to a total of 325. There have been 1,766 cases in the county.

Meade County added seven new cases and Lawrence County reported five new infections. Oglala-Lakota County reported two new cases and Butte, Custer and Fall River counties each added one.