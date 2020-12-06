Six deaths reported in Pennington County Sunday

Six Pennington County residents were among the 19 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday.

Pennington County has reported 90 deaths since March and the state total is 1,110. There have been 164 deaths in December with 13 of those from Pennington County.

The deaths reported Sunday included 12 men and seven women. One death was a person in their 50s, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and 12 were over 80.

In addition to the six deaths reported in Pennington County, two were reported in Aurora, Brookings, Davison and Hamlin counties and one in Meade, Minnehaha, Gregory, Roberts and Sanborn counties.

COVID-19 patients in hospitalizations in the state dropped by 15 to 497. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 98 patients, 17 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of active cases in South Dakota increased again Sunday. The state reported 687 positive tests from 1,626 people tested. There have been 85,991 cases in the state with 16,432 of them still considered active - up 230 from Saturday.