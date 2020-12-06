Six deaths reported in Pennington County Sunday

Six Pennington County residents were among the 19 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday.
Pennington County has reported 90 deaths since March and the state total is 1,110. There have been 164 deaths in December with 13 of those from Pennington County.
The deaths reported Sunday included 12 men and seven women. One death was a person in their 50s, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and 12 were over 80.
In addition to the six deaths reported in Pennington County, two were reported in Aurora, Brookings, Davison and Hamlin counties and one in Meade, Minnehaha, Gregory, Roberts and Sanborn counties.
COVID-19 patients in hospitalizations in the state dropped by 15 to 497. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 98 patients, 17 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
The number of active cases in South Dakota increased again Sunday. The state reported 687 positive tests from 1,626 people tested. There have been 85,991 cases in the state with 16,432 of them still considered active - up 230 from Saturday.
Pennington County also saw an increase in active cases as 71 positive tests raised the county's total to 9,349 with 1,883 still active - up seven from Saturday.
Meade County reported 17 positive tests and Lawrence County added 16. Oglala-Lakota County had 13 new cases and there were eight in Butte County. Custer County had six new infections and Fall River County had two.
Minnehaha County reported 192 positive tests Sunday and Lincoln County added 45. There were 34 new infections in Brown County, 27 in Yankton County and 24 in Brookings County.
Grant County added 19 new cases and there were 16 in Codington, 15 in Union and 14 in Charles Mix and Hughes counties. There were 12 new infections in Davison County and nine in Beadle, Moody, Perkins, Roberts and Spink counties.
Corson and Todd counties had eight positive tests and there were seven in Clay and Hamlin counties. Five people tested positive in Brule, Day, Hutchinson and Tripp counties and four in Edmunds, Lake and Walworth counties. Bon Homme, Deuel, Dewey, Haakon and McCook counties each added three cases and there were two in Clark, Hanson, Jackson, Miner and Sully counties. One person tested positive in Aurora, Bennett, Buffalo, Faulk, Gregory, Kingsbury, Lyman, McPherson, Stanley and Turner counties.
Children under 19 accounted for 107 new cases Sunday and 120 people in their 20s tested positive. Higher-risk patients over 70 were responsible for 87 new infections.
