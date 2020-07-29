Six new COVID deaths reported across South Dakota; Camp Judson cases climb to 32

Six people died and 149 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The total number of positive tests is 8,641 and there are 903 active cases in the state. Wednesday's reported included 2,223 new tests.
The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is now 129 in the state.
The department also reported additional cases of COVID-19 among campers and staff who attended Camp Judson in Keystone. According to the most recent data available, 32 campers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases identified are South Dakota residents. The department continues to investigate positive cases as they are identified and notify close contacts.
The health department asks anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their health care provider.
The six deaths from Wednesday's report include three men and three women. There was one person in their 50s, two in their 60s and three over 80. The people who died are from Brown, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Roberts and Union counties. This was the first death reported from Roberts County.
Counties from the eastern side of the state continued to drive the new infection totals. Minnehaha County had 60 new cases identified and Lincoln County reported 24 more. Lake County reported nine cases and Union County added seven.
There were smaller totals from the west side of the state. Pennington County reported nine new cases on 217 tests. There are 107 active cases in the county. Oglala-Lakota County reported three new cases on 22 tests and Butte County added two new cases on 15 tests. Meade and Custer counties each reported one new case Wednesday. Lawrence and Fall River counties reported no new infections on 49 tests.
Other new cases from the state included five from Brown County and three from Roberts and Clay counties. Beadle, Corson, Davison, Hanson and Perkins counties added two new cases each and Deuel, Dewey, Lyman, Moody, Spink, Yankton and Ziebach counties each reported one new case.
There are 46 people hospitalized — down three from Tuesday. Ten people are being treated in the Monument Health system.
Of the 149 new cases in South Dakota on Wednesday, 32 were among children under 19. Forty-five more were people in their 20s. Twenty-eight of the new cases were among people over 60.
