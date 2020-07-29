Six new COVID deaths reported across South Dakota; Camp Judson cases climb to 32

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six people died and 149 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The total number of positive tests is 8,641 and there are 903 active cases in the state. Wednesday's reported included 2,223 new tests.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is now 129 in the state.

The department also reported additional cases of COVID-19 among campers and staff who attended Camp Judson in Keystone. According to the most recent data available, 32 campers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases identified are South Dakota residents. The department continues to investigate positive cases as they are identified and notify close contacts.

The health department asks anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their health care provider.

The six deaths from Wednesday's report include three men and three women. There was one person in their 50s, two in their 60s and three over 80. The people who died are from Brown, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Roberts and Union counties. This was the first death reported from Roberts County.