Six Pennington County residents listed among 23 deaths reported Sunday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 23 deaths Sunday including six people from Pennington County. That brings January's death toll to 168 and 1,656 since March.

In addition to the six deaths from Pennington County, there were three from Minnehaha and Brown counties. Two deaths were reported in Lawrence and Union counties and one each in Oglala-Lakota, Lincoln, Buffalo, Clay, Davison, McPherson and Todd counties.

The reports included 10 women and 13 men. Two were in their 50s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s and 10 were over 80.

Thirty people over 70 were included in the 266 new cases reported Sunday. Forty-six children under 19 tested positive, as did 46 people in their 20s.

The total number of cases in South Dakota grew to 105,544 with 4,662 still considered active - a decrease of 175 from Saturday. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitalized across the state fell by four to 213. There are 45 people in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 41 patients with seven in ICU and four on ventilators.