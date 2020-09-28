South Dakota beats active COVID-19 case record for fifth consecutive day

Thirty-three hospitals are taking care of anywhere from one to 40 COVID-19 patients now, Malsam-Rysdon said.

“We have plenty of capacity for hospital beds,” she said, noting 1,097 beds are available in the state. “Hospitals are complying with the reopening plan.”

Nine percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient, while another 46% of those beds are occupied by a non-COVID-19 patient. 45% of those beds are free.

Twelve percent of staffed ICU beds in the state are occupied by a COVID-19 patient, while another 60% of those beds are occupied by a non-COVID-19 patient. 28% of those beds are available.

Malsam-Rysdon said beds in long-term care facilities aren’t included in the state’s tallies for bed capacity as listed on covid.sd.gov.

Monday’s report by the DOH brought the state to a total of 21,738 cases, with 17,692 considered recovered.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said of the 181 inmates and staff at the Pierre women’s prison who tested positive for COVID-19, 97 have recovered.