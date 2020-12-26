South Dakota Civil Air Patrol wins award for excellence

The South Dakota Civil Air Patrol (CAP) won the Unit Citation Award from the organization's national headquarters recognizing unprecedented growth and accomplishments during 2019, according to a press release.

CAP North Central Region Commander Col. John R. O'Neill presented the award in an online presentation ceremony this year and said the award is rare and he has never seen one presented before.

"You very clearly earned this award in 2019, but you haven't stopped," Col. O'Neill said. "2020 has been a crazy year, and you in South Dakota Wing have stepped to the forefront, still, and continued this tradition."

In 2019, the South Dakota Wing improved recruitment by increasing squadrons in the Wing, accomplished aerospace education with camps in rural and underserved communities, and grew the Legislative Squadron, as nearly all 105 members of the South Dakota Legislature are also members of this squadron.

The Wing also improved on emergency services as the first Wing to use sUAS (drones) in a real mission, developed national training standards for the use of sUAVs, and conducted a variety of missing persons and disaster relief missions, according to a press release.