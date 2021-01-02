South Dakota eclipses 1,500 COVID-19 deaths

With 13 deaths reported Saturday, South Dakota has recorded more than 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19 illnesses.

Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health covered reports and testing from Thursday afternoon. Sunday's report will cover two days of testing from Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.

Three of the 13 deaths reported Saturday were from Pennington County. That brings the county's total to 134. There have been 1,501 deaths reported in South Dakota.

The deaths included seven women and six men. Two people who died were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and six were over 80.

In addition to the three deaths in Pennington County, Minnehaha County also recorded three deaths. Hamlin and Hughes counties reported two deaths and Brown, Corson and Haakon counties each reported one.

The state reported 615 new infections Saturday to bring the total to 99,779. The number of active cases in the stat increased by 37 to 5,733.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}