South Dakota eclipses 1,500 COVID-19 deaths

With 13 deaths reported Saturday, South Dakota has recorded more than 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19 illnesses.
Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health covered reports and testing from Thursday afternoon. Sunday's report will cover two days of testing from Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.
Three of the 13 deaths reported Saturday were from Pennington County. That brings the county's total to 134. There have been 1,501 deaths reported in South Dakota.
The deaths included seven women and six men. Two people who died were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and six were over 80.
In addition to the three deaths in Pennington County, Minnehaha County also recorded three deaths. Hamlin and Hughes counties reported two deaths and Brown, Corson and Haakon counties each reported one.
The state reported 615 new infections Saturday to bring the total to 99,779. The number of active cases in the stat increased by 37 to 5,733.
The number of people receiving care in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by 15 to 282. There are 59 people in intensive care units and 40 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 60 people are in hospitals with 15 in ICU and 12 on ventilators.
Ninety-seven people in their 20s tested positive as did 136 children under 19. The state reported 65 new cases in people over 70.
Pennington County had the most positive tests in the state Saturday. The county added 150 new infections to bring the total to 11,347. The number of active cases grew to 801.
Meade County reported 31 new cases and Lawrence County added 22. There were nine new positive tests in Butte County, seven in Custer County, two in Oglala-Lakota County and one in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 131 new infections and there were 43 in Lincoln County. Dewey County reported 37 positive tests and Brown County added 32. Codington County had 20 new cases and there were 18 in Brookings County. Yankton County added 11 new cases and there were 10 in Charles Mix, Walworth and Ziebach counties.
Nine new infections were reported in Clay County and there were eight in Davison and Union counties. Edmunds and Lake counties had seven positive tests and there were six in Stanley and Todd counties. Four new cases were reported in Beadle, Clark, Corson, Hughes, Lyman, Mellette, Spink and Turner counties and there were three in Day, Kingsbury and Potter counties.
Two positive tests were recorded in Gregory, Hamlin, Jerauld, Moody, Perkins and Tripp counties and one in Bennett, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Deuel, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, McPherson and Sully counties.