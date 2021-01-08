South Dakota has completed COVID-19 two-dose vaccine series for 1,967 people

South Dakota has administered 35,611 vaccine doses on 33,644 people, and 1,967 people have completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported the data Friday, with an update that 2,891 people in Pennington County have been vaccinated, including 470 who have completed their two-dose series.

The DOH reports Minnehaha and Lincoln counties have vaccinated more people than in Pennington county so far, with 10,569 people in Minnehaha and 3,998 in Lincoln county.

Monument Health spokeswoman Stephany Chalberg said the hospital system isn’t experiencing the vaccine hesitancy or refusal that some health care workers are feeling in other states. Chalberg said the vaccine is voluntary.

The hospital system is still asking people in Phase 1C to reach out to their provider if they haven’t received information on how to schedule their vaccine.

As of Monday, Monument Health had administered 2,214 doses for people in Phase 1A and 360 doses for people in Phase 1C.

