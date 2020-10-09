South Dakota in the 'red zone' for COVID-19 cases, documents show

South Dakota is one of 24 states in the “red zone” for new coronavirus cases, according to documents by the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained by The Center for Public Integrity.

The documents are distributed to governors every week, but neither the task force nor governors make them public. Gov. Kristi Noem’s office refused to provide the Journal with a copy of the report. Noem continues to campaign for President Trump this week.

While the CPI was unable to obtain a link to the full task force’s report as it has in the past for all states, it found North Dakota and South Dakota top the list of states in the “red zone,” respectively.

A “red zone” means the area has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The task force in its most recent reports emphasized the need for masks and testing.

“Masks must be worn indoors in all public settings and group gathering sizes should be limited,” the task force told red zone states like Kansas, where most counties have opted out of a statewide mask mandate.